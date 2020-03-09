California provides resources for workers unable to work due to the coronavirus

California

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Employment Development Department (EDD) of California is providing workers who are unable to work because of the coronavirus with various insurance claims they may be eligible for.

Governor Gavin Newsom informed the public about these claims on Twitter Monday afternoon.

If your hours have been reduced or your employer has shut down operations due to Coronavirus -- you can file an Unemployment Insurance claim.



MORE INFO: https://t.co/EHzOdKgoV3 — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) March 9, 2020

The Unemployment Insurance claim provides partial wage replacement benefit payments to workers who lose their job or have their hours reduced, through no fault of their own.

The department says workers must remain able and available and ready to work during their unemployment for each week of benefits claimed and meet all other eligibility criteria. Eligible individuals can receive benefits that range from $40-$450 per week.

The department is also reminding individuals that they can file a Disability Insurance claim if they become sick or quarantined with the coronavirus. This claim, which is available for non-work-related illness, injury or pregnancy, provides short-term benefit payments who are losing money due to their health condition.

In order to file for this claim, the worker's claims must be certified by a medical professional. Benefit amounts are listed as being around 60-70 percent of wages (depending on income) and would range from $50-$1,300 a week.

Those who are unable to work because they are caring for someone sick with the coronavirus are able to file a Paid Family Leave claim. This claim provides up to six weeks of benefit payments to workers who are losing wages while caring for a family member with a serious illness.

The benefits from the Paid Family Leave claim would cover 60-70 perfect of the worker's wages (depending on income) and would range from $50-$1,300 a week as well.

For more information from the EDD about potential insurance claims related to the coronavirus, you can visit their website here.