Firefighters respond to vegetation fire in Atascadero

ATASCADERO, Calif. - A vegetation fire has set around 21 acres ablaze Saturday afternoon in Atascadero near Llano Road at 1:44 pm.

CAL FIRE SLO and Atascadero Fire Department are saying several structures are threatened near Llano Road, Corriente Road and Balboa Road.

Two large air tankers and a helicopter are attacking the fire by air.

Firefighters are ordering people to evacuate the area near Llano Road. A temporary evacuation point has opened at Colony Park Community Center at 5599 Traffic Way.

