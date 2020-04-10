Santa Maria grower offers fresh produce boxes for pickup

Agriculture

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Local Santa Maria produce grower Gold Coast Packing is helping the community get fresh produce essentials without going to the grocery store.

Central Coast residents are now able to pick up a fresh produce box at Costa de Oro winery’s drive-thru for minimal interaction and contact.

Each box costs $18 and features an assortment of fresh, locally grown vegetables that are washed, trimmed and are ready to use.

Here's what's included in the box:

10 oz. package of salad spinach

1 lb. package of cauliflower florets

1 lb. package of broccoli florets

1 lb. of whole brussels sprouts

1 lb. of broccoli slaw

3 oz. of cilantro.

“During this time, people are uncomfortable getting out and are looking for delivery or pickup options with minimal contact. With this offering, we truly hope we are able to bring a little peace in this chaos with our fresh, locally grown produce” said Crystal Chavez, marketing coordinator at Gold Coast Packing.

To place an order, call the winery at 805-922-1468 by no later than 4 p.m. on Wednesdays.

Pickup takes place on Fridays and Saturdays from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. In addition, Costa de Oro winery is offering 30 percent off all wine to those who place a produce box order.