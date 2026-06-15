High Surf, Rip Current Warnings Prompt Safety Concerns Along Central Coast Beaches

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. — Beachgoers heading to the Central Coast this holiday weekend are being urged to use extra caution as high surf, dangerous rip currents, and the potential for minor coastal flooding create hazardous ocean conditions.

The powerful waves drawing visitors to local beaches can quickly become dangerous, especially for inexperienced swimmers.

"If you're not a good, experienced swimmer and you get in over your head, you can really get in trouble," said former professional bodyboarder Joey Gibbs.

Officials say elevated surf is increasing the risk of strong rip currents, which can pull swimmers away from shore in a matter of seconds.

"When the swell picks up, you get a lot of water moving," Gibbs said. "Sometimes that water will pull you out to sea, and that can be very dangerous. I've saved people before like that."

Authorities are also warning visitors to stay away from rocks, jetties, and other coastal structures where large waves can unexpectedly sweep people into the water.

"If you do end up going near the rocks and get stuck in one of those rip currents, the best thing to do is lay on your back and wave for help," said Holden Osborne, a marine safety worker with the Ventura Port District. "Or if you're a confident swimmer, swim sideways parallel with the beach."

Harbor patrol officials are encouraging beachgoers to check conditions before heading to the coast and pay close attention to posted warnings and advisories.

"Before you head out, look at the conditions," said Ventura Harbor Patrol Chief John Higgins. "Pay attention to advisories, flags, and other types of things to help you be safe."

For those planning to enter the water, officials recommend choosing beaches staffed by lifeguards.

"You're able to go up to those lifeguards, ask what the conditions are, and ask where the best place is to swim," Osborne said. "There's always someone watching and ready to respond."

In addition to rough surf, forecasters are monitoring higher-than-normal tides that could lead to minor coastal flooding in some low-lying beach areas.

Officials encourage residents and visitors to check local beach and weather conditions before heading to the shoreline and to use extra caution around the ocean throughout the weekend.

The warnings serve as a reminder that while the coastline may appear calm from shore, conditions can change rapidly and become dangerous without warning.