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Oficialmente ignauguran viviendas de bajos en Palm Desert

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Published 11:14 am

Nancy Prado

Un nuevo desarrollo de viviendas de bajos ingresos celebró su inauguración oficial ayer por la manana.

Crossings at Palm Desert, ubicado cerca de la avenida Monterrey y la calle Gerard Ford, contara con 176 apartamentos.

De esas, 87 unidades están reservadas para familias que calificaron bajo el programa de vivienda de california.

El complejo cerrado también cuenta con un área de juegos para niños, una piscina comunitaria y energía solar parcial diseñada para ayudar a reducir los costos de energía de los residentes.

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Telemundo 15 Palm Springs

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