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Incendio daña árboles y residencia en Coachella

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Published 5:14 pm

Jesus Reyes

COACHELLA, Calif. (KESQ) – Un incendio ha dañado a varios árboles y una residencia en Coachella el viernes en la tarde.

El incendio se reportó poco después de las 2 p.m. en el bloque 86000 de Vista Del Sur, según el Departamento de Bomberos del Condado de Riverside.

La agencia solicitó una segunda alarma para gestionar el incendio y además se enviaron recursos al lugar.

No se sabía de inmediato si había resultado alguna herida.

La causa del incendio no se conoció de inmediato.

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Telemundo 15 Palm Springs

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