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Familia demanda al Condado de Riverside después que un agente del Sheriff causara la muerte de un joven

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Published 11:14 am

Nancy Prado

Una familia está demandando al Condado de Riverside después que un agente del Sheriff en su patrulla cruzara un semáforo en rojo a casi 100 millas por hora, causando la muerte de un joven de 21 años y dejando gravemente herida a su prometida hace varios meses.

Según la investigación del CHP de Cabazon, el policia viajaba a 100 millas por hora y se estrelló con el auto de la pareja que estaba a pocas semanas de casarse, el hombre murió en el lugar y la mujer sobrevivió con una lesión cerebral traumática y heridas permanentes.

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Telemundo 15 Palm Springs

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