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Re-abre el parque Fritz Burns de La Quinta

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Published 11:14 am

Nancy Prado

El Parque Fritz Burns de La Quinta reabrirá oficialmente el próximo mes, con una ceremonia de corte de listón el miércoles 3 de junio a las 9 de la mañana.

El parque ha estado en renovación desde el otoño pasado y las mejoras son significativas.

Los visitantes podrán disfrutar de una nueva alberca, chapoteadero para niños, un área de juegos renovada, más zonas con sombra y nuevos baños.

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Telemundo 15 Palm Springs

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