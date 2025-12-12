Dense fog Saturday, warmth returns Monday

SANTA BABARA COUNTY, Calif. - Temperatures cool to near normal Saturday with dense fog along the coast.

A dense fog advisory is in effect until 10am Saturday for all coastlines with a quarter mile or less of visibility expected.

A new high pressure system starts to arrive from the west on Sunday.

Temperatures will warm up into the high 70s and 80s again on Monday with gusty north winds.

Warm weather will linger through next Friday with a slow cooling trend into next weekend.

There is a chance for rain to arrive into our area Christmas week.