All-805 matchup highlights CIF Regional Football Championship Bowl Games schedule

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - CIF champions Ventura and Arroyo Grande will square off in a CIF-Division 3-AA Regional Championship Bowl Game between two local teams.

The game will take place Friday, December 5th at 7:30pm at Doug Hitchen stadium in Arroyo Grande.

It will be a rematch of the 2000 CIF-Southern Section Northern Division title game won by Ventura 35-14.

In Division 1-A Pacifica of Oxnard will bring their 14-0 record to El Cajon to play Granite Hills (10-3) on Saturday at 7pm.

Both teams won section titles over the weekend.

In Division 6-A Grace of Simi Valley will host Morse(San Diego) on Saturday 6pm at Moorpark College.

Grace won the CIF-SS D12 championship in just their third season back to playing 11-person football from 8-person football.