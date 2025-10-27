Skip to Content
News

Santa Ana Winds Tuesday, heat & fire alerts

KEYT
By
Published 3:00 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Santa Ana Winds arrive Tuesday creating gusty conditions in Ventura County and warm & dry weather across the region.

A Red Flag Warning and heat advisory will be in effect Tuesday and Wednesday for portions of Ventura County, with a wind advisory lasting until 4pm Tuesday.

Northeast winds will also ramp up in San Luis Obispo County. A wind advisory is in effect 6pm Monday until 11am Tuesday for SLO County.

Temperatures will near daily records, 10 or 15 degrees above normal.

Offshore winds will weaken by Friday allowing our temps to cool slightly.

High pressure will strengthen over the weekend causing temperatures to rise up once again.

A high surf advisory remains in effect until 9am Tuesday, 8 to 12 ft waves possible along the Central Coast.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Evan Vega

Evan Vega is the First Alert Forecaster for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Evan, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.