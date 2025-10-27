Santa Ana Winds Tuesday, heat & fire alerts

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Santa Ana Winds arrive Tuesday creating gusty conditions in Ventura County and warm & dry weather across the region.

A Red Flag Warning and heat advisory will be in effect Tuesday and Wednesday for portions of Ventura County, with a wind advisory lasting until 4pm Tuesday.

Northeast winds will also ramp up in San Luis Obispo County. A wind advisory is in effect 6pm Monday until 11am Tuesday for SLO County.

Temperatures will near daily records, 10 or 15 degrees above normal.

Offshore winds will weaken by Friday allowing our temps to cool slightly.

High pressure will strengthen over the weekend causing temperatures to rise up once again.

A high surf advisory remains in effect until 9am Tuesday, 8 to 12 ft waves possible along the Central Coast.