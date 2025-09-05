Families Invited to Explore Local Farms at Santa Barbara County Farm Day

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Saturday, September 6th, families across Santa Barbara County will have the chance to step onto local farms and see firsthand where their food comes from.

Now in its 7th year, Santa Barbara County Farm Day offers free self-guided tours at more than 21 locations from Carpinteria to Santa Maria. Visitors can expect interactive activities, farm-fresh tastings, raffles, giveaways, and the opportunity to meet the farmers who grow the region’s produce.

“Over 21 locations across Santa Barbara County are opening their doors to the public,” said Caitlin Paulus Case, Executive Director of SEEAG, the nonprofit behind Farm Day. “It’s an opportunity to connect with the hands and lands that feed us.”

Organizers say Farm Day is about more than just exploring fields — it’s also a chance to reconnect people with the origins of their food.

“We live in a time where people care more than ever about what’s in their food,” Paulus explained, “but we’re more disconnected than ever about how our food is grown.”

For farmers like Juan Osorio, the event is personal. “It’s really important for me because it helps not only my family, but also feeds a lot of my community members with local, good, fresh produce,” he said.

First-time participants like Jason Lesh of Farm Cart Organics hope the event changes perceptions.

“I want people to understand that an ugly farm is beautiful,” Lesh said. “Weeds are good, insect bites on produce are good — small, diverse, messy, ugly farms are really who we want to be shopping with.”

From learning about organic farming to sampling fresh produce, Farm Day celebrates agriculture and the people behind it.

“Farm Day is 100% free thanks to the generosity of our sponsors and donors,” Paulus said. “We believe that agricultural, nutrition, and food education should be a right and not a privilege.”

Santa Barbara County Farm Day takes place Saturday, September 6th, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Admission is free, but organizers ask participants to register online to receive the official map of all 21 locations.

For more information, you can visit their official website.