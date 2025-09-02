Slight cooling Wednesday, heat alerts extended in Ventura County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Most of the region will cool very slightly Wednesday except for Ventura County where the heat advisory has been extended due to some east offshore winds.

Santa Barbara & San Luis Obispo county heat alerts will expire 6pm Tuesday.

Rain fell briefly Tuesday across interior Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo Counties and even the Carpinteria coastal area. Rain chances have diminished for our area Wednesday.

Temperatures will cool back to near normal by Friday and remain pleasant through the weekend.

There is a chance to to see another warmup early next week, not as hot as August's warm spells.