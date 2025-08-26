Police: Body found on trail was homeless man killed in altercation

By KJRH News Staff

Click here for updates on this story

TULSA, Oklahoma (KJRH) — Tulsa police said a body found on the Osage Prairie Trail on Aug. 24 was a homeless man who allegedly threatened another man, leading to the man shooting him.

People walking the trail found the homeless man shot and lying in the grass. Police are waiting to release his identity until they can find relatives.

The man who shot him told police he was walking his dog when the homeless man came out of the woods with a machete and approached him aggressively.

The man said he pulled out his pistol and shot him. He didn’t have his phone on him so he went to the police station to report the shooting.

Investigators surveyed on foot and used a drone. Police found five 38-caliber rounds in the vicinity of the body. They also found a machete, adding to the credibility of the shooter’s statement.

The Tulsa County District Attorney is reviewing the case to see if charges are warranted.

Darren Grant lives near the area, “I’m concerned about my neighbors, my mom lives here, we got church right here.”

“It’s insane, actually, because none of that has ever happened over here,” said Grant.

Grant is even more concerned that it happened just feet away from BS Roberts Park.

“Definite worry and the fact that I have to pay attention to my surroundings even more, and my eyes are going to be on the park now,” said Grant.

Grant told 2 News the crime left his community with questions. “Was nobody here? Or were children playing? Were people walking the track?”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.