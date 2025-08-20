California resident tests positive for plague



By Nadia Kounang, CNN

(CNN) — A Lake Tahoe area resident has tested positive for plague, California health officials said Tuesday. Officials said they believed the resident was infected after being bitten by an infected flea while camping in the South Lake Tahoe area.

The person is recovering at home and under the care of medical professionals, El Dorado County officials said in a news release.

“Plague is naturally present in many parts of California, including higher elevation areas of El Dorado County,” said Kyle Fliflet, El Dorado County acting director of public health. “It’s important that individuals take precautions for themselves and their pets when outdoors, especially while walking, hiking and or camping in areas where wild rodents are present.”

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there’s an average of seven cases of human plague reported annually in the United States. The infection is caused by the bacteria Yersinia pestis and is spread to humans through infected flea bites or contact with infected animals. Symptoms of infection tend to occur within two weeks of exposure and can include fever, chills, weakness and swollen lymph nodes. Plague infections can be treated with common antibiotics.

The CDC notes that most plague cases tend to occur in rural areas in the western United States.

The California Department of Public Health routinely monitors rodent populations for plague activity and has identified four positive rodent infections in the Tahoe Basin this year. According to El Dorado County officials, prior to this infection, the last positive case in the area was in 2020.

To prevent infection, the CDC suggests reducing potential rodent habitats by clearing brush, rock piles, and junk; using insect repellant like DEET when in areas of possible exposure; using flea control product on pets and not allowing pets that roam freely in areas endemic with infection to sleep on your bed.

