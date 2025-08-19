Sheriff’s deputy fired following traffic stop conduct

By Julie Parr

HOPE, Arkansas (KTBS) — The Hempstead County Sheriff’s Office has fired a deputy following concerns over his conduct on a traffic stop.

KTBS received a copy of the body camera footage through a records request. The video captures Deputy Jason Johnson stop Olen Lane, 81, for speeding last month.

It begins with the Johnson introducing himself to the driver: “Deputy Jason Johnson, Hempstead County Sheriff’s Office.”

Driver: “Hey.”

Deputy: “Next time just pull over.”

Driver: “Right in the middle of the road?”

Deputy: “I don’t where the *#@& you pull over to tell you the truth.”

Johnson stopped Lane in Hempstead County on July 25 for allegedly speeding on a county road. Johnson decided to give Lane a warning for speeding and a ticket for not wearing a seat belt.

Deputy: “If I sound aggressive. Yes, I’m perturbed because you could have pulled over at any time.”

Driver: “I didn’t know that.”

While the officer was writing out the ticket, he can be seen turning on his lights and start driving.

Deputy: “What in the *#@& are you doing? Do not move that vehicle again.”

Johnson approached the vehicle for a second time.

Deputy: “Give me the *#@& keys.

Driver: “What in the world did I do?”

Deputy: “Why did you take off from that stop?

Driver: “I stopped.”

Deputy: “Why did you take off from this stop? You better give me a *@&% reason right now.

Driver: “I don’t know.”

Deputy: “Step out from the *@&# vehicle.”

This time he placed Lane in handcuffs.

Deputy: “You’re *&%# retarded. Let go of your hand.”

He then walked Lane to the patrol car where he pushed him into the backseat.

Deputy: “Step up in there, *&$# retarded.”

Driver: “I’m sorry.”

Deputy: “Put your legs in. You’ve done earned a trip to jail.”

Johnson called for backup.

Deputy: “Do you have mental issues or dementia? I need to know right now.”

Driver: “No, no.”

Deputy: “Then why did you leave this traffic stop right back here?”

Driver: “I guess I don’t know the dadgum law.”

Deputy: “Apparently not. “

When other officers arrived on the scene, they began to question Lane.

Another officer on the scene: “I’m just trying to understand your thinking of why you took off.”

That’s when they learned Lane experienced a stroke five years ago and had memory issues. The officers made the decision to uncuff Lane and call his daughter.

The officers also noticed that the 81-year-old was unsteady and stumbling. One of the officers requested he get checked out by an ambulance.

Another officer: “You seem a little disoriented. I would like you to at least get checked out. Make sure you’re not having a mini-stroke or something okay, especially if you have a history of having strokes.”

Lane was cited for not wearing a seatbelt and fleeing, but he did not go to the Hempstead County Detention Center.

Meanwhile, Johnson was later terminated from his position by Sheriff James Singleton.

The Hempstead County Sheriff’s Office issued this statement:

“Deputy Johnson was terminated following an internal review of an incident that occurred on July 25, 2025.

It was determined that his conduct during a recorded traffic stop involving an 81-year-old male he (Deputy Johnson) violated multiple departmental policies and ethical standards expected of a sworn law enforcement officer.

The type of behavior demonstrated by Deputy Johnson constituted Conduct Unbecoming of a Law Enforcement Officer and is in direct conflict with the values, integrity, and public trust we strive to uphold within our agency and community.”

