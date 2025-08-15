Pacific Grove nursing assistant charged in sexual assaults of 3 seniors

By Ricardo Tovar

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KSBW) — A certified nursing assistant working in the Pacific Grove area has been charged with the sexual assault of three senior residents.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta said that Paul Nkoy Lumbi Jr., 60, has been charged with seven felony counts related to the sexual assault of three victims. He also faces several enhancements.

Bonta says Lumbi allegedly sexually assaulted these residents while working as a nursing assistant at Forest Hill Manor in Pacific Grove.

A felony complaint has been filed in Monterey County charging him with forcible lewd acts on a dependent adult, forcible rape, and rape of a person incapable of giving consent.

According to the criminal complaint, the alleged victims are an 82-year-old dependent person identified as D.Z., an 82-year-old dependent adult identified as J.W., and a third dependent adult identified as G.M. All were under his care at the time.

All were unable to give consent due to medical conditions.

The alleged offenses occurred on March 15, July 7, and July 25, 2024, per the criminal complaint.

Lumbi previously worked at other facilities throughout Monterey County and is currently employed by Cypress Ridge Care Center.

Anyone with information regarding alleged sexual misconduct by Lumbi is asked to submit a complaint to the Division of Medi-Cal Fraud and Elder Abuse at oag.ca.gov/dmfea/reporting.

He faces life in prison if convicted of all charges. He would also be required to register as a sex offender if convicted.

He is currently being held in Monterey County Jail with bail set at $2,710,000.

He was arraigned on Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to all charges.

He is next scheduled to be in court on September 9, 2025.

KSBW has reached out to Forest Hill Manor for comment, and they have yet to reply at the time of this article being published.

