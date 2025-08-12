Santa Barbara City Council considers Milpas Gardens appeal

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-The Santa Barbara City Council is considering an appeal of the Architectural Board of Review's Approval of a a housing project on the corner of 418 N.Milpas and 915-923 E. Gutierrez.

It would be 4-stories on less than an acre, with 90 units.

At least 16 would be set aside for low to moderate income renters and one would be slated for workforce housing.

Eight longtime current tenants would be assisted to move or stay.

Robert Ludwick owns the property and brought attorney Beth Collins to the meeting to speak on his behalf.

Collins and her colleagues shared slides of the what is would take to qualify for the affordable, workforce and market price units based on the area's median income.

It is in Wendy Santamaria's District 1.

Dozens of residents from that area signed up to publicly comment on the issue.

The Architectural Board of Review approved the Milpas Gardens project, but the city council is being asked to consider or deny the appeal.

Natasha Todorovic said she appealed the decision over concerns for health and safety.

"What we are trying to do is protect Santa Barbara and for whatever reason the Eastside keeps getting dumped on every bad project goes on the Eastside." said Todorovic.

She lives across the street in what she describes as a cottage neighborhood.

"We absolutely understand the need for housing, but it is the right housing done in honor of the neighborhood, respectfully, so it is livable," said Todorovic.

California communities are under pressure from the state to address the housing crisis.

Residents said in Santa Barbara it is more of an "affordability crisis."

City council members are expected to direct staff to return to council with a resolution reflecting the outcome of the appeal.

One speaker called it a density giveaway that waves parking requirements, while another said it would start looking like a mini-Manhattan if it is built.

Your News Channel will have reaction to whatever council members decide on the proposed Milpas Gardens project tonight on the news.