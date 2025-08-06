Legendary actor Morgan Freeman helping to bring the story of the blues to Kansas City

By Dorissa White

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMBC) — It’s more than just blues music. It’s a story of struggle, soul and historic sound.

And an iconic actor is helping to tell that story across the country.

He played the voice of God. And now, the legendary Morgan Freeman is partnering with the Kansas City Symphony to bring the soulful blues sound to the heart of America through Morgan Freeman’s Symphonic Blues Experience.

And he wants to be clear: This is not just any concert; it’s a lived experience.

“The music is different from anything we’ve heard,” Freeman told KMBC 9. “It just carries people.”

He said although he was born in Memphis, he has deep roots in Mississippi, where he now owns Ground Zero Blues Club with his business partner Eric Meier.

“What we’re doing this collaboration with Kansas City Symphony and others is really introduce this to folks that maybe have not been exposed to this genre,” Meier said. “But it’s not only music; it’s also cultural exposure.”

The performance walks the audience through the delta fields of Mississippi to blues clubs in Chicago and beyond.

Freeman narrates its struggles and spiritual strength.

“Blues gotta be the great, great granddaddy of it all,” Freeman said.

KC Symphony staff said they’re thrilled about the partnership and hope it will be impactful with its reach.

“The Kansas City Symphony is well equipped to handle all kinds of music and this is why it’s exciting for the symphony to be able to perform music such as this,” said Rupal Gor, a spokesperson for the symphony.

The performances are Sept. 2 and 3 at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. The shows will even include a special question-and-answer session with Freeman.

