Heating up Thursday, cooling Friday

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Temperatures will come to a peak Thursday before slight cooling into the weekend.

On Thursday, temperatures will be 4-8 degrees above normal for most areas, especially inland. It will reach about 99 degrees near the Gifford Fire, with dry humidity but mild winds speeds. A high of 101 for Paso Robles. 80s even for some coastal spots like Santa Barbara and Avila Beach.

Northwest winds will continue to blow smoke and haze across most of Santa Barbara County.

High pressure weakens by Saturday causing only a couple degrees of cooling, back to near normal along the coast and remaining above normal in the valleys.

Mild weather follows next week with temperatures looking slightly above average, mostly warm and sunny for our second week of August.