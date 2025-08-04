Beyoncé’s new Levi’s jeans ad has the Hive buzzing

By Lisa France, CNN

(CNN) — Beyoncé might have a song titled “Levii’s Jeans,” but her connection to that particular article of clothing just got more formal.

Parkwood Entertainment, the superstar singer’s company, posted a video titled “Chapter 4: The Denim Cowboy” to its verified Instagram accounton Monday, which amounted to a lavish music video-style ad for a new collaboration between Levi’s and Queen Bey.

In the clip, Beyoncé she portrays as a pool shark who dons a few “denim on denim” outfits, paying homage to a lyric in her titular Levi’s song which plays over the ad.

A few hours later, Levi’s posted a series of photos showing Beyoncé wearing what appeared to be the last denim outfit she wore in the video.

One thing in the clip stood out to the Beyhive, or Hive, as Beyoncé’s devoted fan base is known – while wearing that final outfit, she is seen driving off on a motorcycle at the very end.

Since she is seen riding up on a horse at the beginning of the ad, some believe it’s a subtle hint that her widely anticipated next album will be a rock-themed one, after her last record, titled “Cowboy Carter,” arrived last year as a much-hyped country crossover.

Fans have pointed to several things they believe have been a hint of what genre her planned “Act III” album will be, including Beyoncé donning outfits resembling those worn by the late rocker Tina Turner during her recent “Cowboy Carter Tour.”

Beyoncé has been showing off her superstar skills with different genres.

Her “Act I” album, 2022’s “Renaissance,” was disco- and dance music-themed ahead of “Act II,” which was “Cowboy Carter.”

