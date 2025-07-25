Family of inmate who died at Metro Corrections files lawsuit against jail

By Matthew Keck

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WLKY) — The family of a man who died while an inmate is suing Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.

Richard Graham died from a drug overdose in May 2024.

His family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against LMDC this week.

The lawsuit criticizes the jail’s security procedures, claiming that Graham was able to access drugs while in custody.

It goes on to accuse three corrections officers of failing to provide any medical attention for several hours.

WLKY reached out to Metro Corrections about the lawsuit, but a spokesperson declined to comment.

