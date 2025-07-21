Skip to Content
Cloudy Tuesday, tracking drizzle chances

today at 3:38 pm
2:41 pm

SANTA BARBRA COUNTY, Calif. - Cool & cloudy conditions continue Tuesday with a chance for morning mist and drizzle along our coasts as a deep marine layer has built in with steady onshore flow.

Temperatures are cool in the high 60s and low 70s Tuesday with gloomy skies for most areas into the late morning and into the late afternoon or early evening for the south coast.

Northwest winds are keep us cool, cloudy, and breezy with a cold & wet weather system set up in northern California.

The marine layer will weaken slightly by Thursday as sundowner winds are expected to strengthen by then to advisory levels in Gaviota.

Temperatures will stay cooler than average for most of this week with minimal warming by the weekend.

Our next more noticeable warmup is delayed, not expected until Sunday or next week.

Evan Vega

Evan Vega is the First Alert Forecaster for News Channel 3-12.

