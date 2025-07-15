New video shows boy being abducted at gunpoint; he’s since been found safe

By Hannah Hilyard

Click here for updates on this story

MILWAUKEE (WISN) — WISN 12 News has obtained new surveillance video that shows a 7-year-old Milwaukee boy abducted at gunpoint.

Police said the abduction of Jamal White happened Friday night near North 61st and Hustis streets. It prompted a statewide Amber Alert and nearly 24-hour search before he was found safe Saturday evening.

“I’m glad he’s OK, but it’s kind of like, I feel like I still can’t rest because who would do something like this to a 7-year-old?” Jamal’s aunt Simone White told WISN 12 News Monday.

The video obtained shows a white Jeep parked on the side of the street Friday night.

The vehicle starts to move as Jamal is seen riding his bike on the sidewalk, returning from a nearby park. Simone White said her brother, Jamal’s father, was driving a sedan alongside his son.

The camera captures the white Jeep turning around and later blocking the end of their driveway. Two people exited the Jeep simultaneously; one appeared to be holding a gun and tried to follow Jamal’s father into the house, while the other chased Jamal up the driveway. Seconds later, the suspect returned in the video frame, running with Jamal in his arms and put him into the Jeep.

“Do you have answers as to why in the world this happened?” WISN 12 News Hannah Hilyard asked Simone White.

“We don’t have any answers, and I feel like that is what is bothering the family a lot. I feel like a lot of us are unsettled,” she replied.

The video shows the family running out of the home as the white Jeep takes off, with Jamal’s father slamming his arms on the trunk of his car around 7 p.m. Friday. The Amber Alert was issued five hours later, around midnight.

After a harrowing all-day search on Saturday, police recovered Jamal in a home near North 39th and West Lloyd streets around 6 p.m., seven miles away from where he was abducted.

“We literally cannot thank the community enough because I genuinely feel like if it wasn’t for everybody just caring about this seven-year-old boy, we probably would not have found him,” Simone White said.

Police have yet to reveal a motive or any relationship, if any, between the suspects and Jamal’s family. Simone White said Jamal is currently with Child Protective Services. They hope to reunite with him soon.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.