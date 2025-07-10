Smoke plume seen at Marcus Hook refinery as gas leak smell reported across Delco, New Castle County

By Joe Brandt

Click here for updates on this story

Pennsylvania (KYW) — What’s that smell in New Castle County, Delaware and in Delaware County, Pennsylvania?

Emergency response agencies in the area say they’re aware of the odor and are looking into it. It appears to be connected to a refinery in Marcus Hook, Pennsylvania.

The Woodlyn Volunteer Fire Company said the Monroe Energy Refinery is conducting a “burn-off” that is producing a plume of smoke and flames. The Elsmere Fire Company shared that there was an equipment failure at the refinery.

David Rockett, who works nearby, shared images showing a flame and plume of smoke emanating from the refinery.

The New Castle County Emergency Management and Citizen Corps says it is aware of reports of an outdoor odor and is investigating. The agency advised residents with respiratory issues to remain indoors for the moment out of an abundance of caution.

And the Talleyville, Delaware Fire Company said there is a gasoline-like smell throughout the area,having received about 20 911 calls about the smell starting around 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

The fire company urged residents to turn off their air conditioning to avoid pulling the smell into their homes.

We’ve reached out to Monroe Energy for comment.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.