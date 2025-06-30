Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Lightning strike to boat on Alabama lake injures three, vessel catches fire

By
Published 9:51 am

By Shannon Delcambre

Click here for updates on this story

    PELL CITY, Alabama (WVTM) — One person was sent to a hospital, after lightning struck a boat on the water in Logan Martin Lake Sunday.

According to a social media post from the Pell City Fire Department, first responders were called to the area of Pirate Island at 3:30 p.m. to help four passengers on a boat which was on fire.

The fire department said another boat in the area helped occupants to the shoreline off Skyline Drive in Pell City.

While fire crews were working on putting out the fire, the boat sank into the water.

Medics treated two patients at the scene, who were then released.

An ambulance took a third person to UAB Hospital for further treatment.

Fire Chief Tim Kurzejeski said those on the boat had burn injuries.

The fourth boat occupant refused treatment, said the fire department.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content