Canada to rescind digital services tax to try to restart US trade talks

By Luciana Lopez, CNN

(CNN) — Canada will rescind a digital services tax – a way of taxing online companies – its government said on Sunday, in a bid to restart trade negotiations with the United States.

US President Donald Trump on Friday canceled trade talks between the two countries, blaming the tax that he called “a direct and blatant attack on our Country.”

In a statement Sunday night, the Canadian government said it was stepping back from the tax to help bring the countries back to the table.

“To support those negotiations, the Minister of Finance and National Revenue, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, announced today that Canada would rescind the Digital Services Tax (DST) in anticipation of a mutually beneficial comprehensive trade arrangement with the United States,” according to the statement.

“Consistent with this action, Prime Minister Carney and President Trump have agreed that parties will resume negotiations with a view towards agreeing on a deal by July 21, 2025.”

Digital services taxes are a way for countries to tax online services, in contrast to taxes on physical products.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

