Report: Man arrested after realtor shows up to sheriff’s office ‘bloody and bruised’

GRAYSON COUNTY, Kentucky (WLEX) — The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office reports that a man has been arrested after a realtor allegedly showed up to the sheriff’s office “bloody and bruised” on Wednesday.

According to officials, on June 18, just before 3:00 p.m., the realtor came into the sheriff’s office and stated that “he had been attacked.”

Officials say an investigation revealed that the victim was showing 71-year-old Keith Rowe a house on the lake in the Falls of Rough area.

When they entered the home, officials say that “Rowe locked the door, and shortly after, began assaulting” the man. Rowe then, according to officials, threatened to kill the man if he did not write up a contract and sign the home over to him.

According to officials, Rowe also ordered that the man give him his cell phone or he would “beat his brains in,” in which the man complied.

Officials say the man then told Rowe he could not write up the contract without his computer, so Rowe forced him to walk across the street to his home and write it.

Rowe continued to threaten the man, according to officials, by telling him that if “he attempted to get in his vehicle, that he would tie a rope around his neck and drag him with his four-wheeler.” Officials note that the four-wheeler that Rowe had driven to the scene had a rope attached to it.

According to officials, once in the man’s home, Rowe stood over him with a pocketknife and stated, “he was going to kill him once he wrote the contract.”

After handing Rowe the contract, officials say the man moved towards a small foyer before running for the front door and making it to his vehicle across the street, which he then drove to the sheriff’s office.

Officials say that Rowe’s family located him later that day, and he agreed to meet officers at the sheriff’s office. During an interview, officials report that Rowe “admitted to most of the elements” the man had described.

According to officials, Rowe was arrested and booked in the Grayson County Detention Center with a $300,000 cash bond.

Rowe is charged with first-degree robbery, kidnapping an adult, fourth-degree assault, and third-degree terroristic threatening, according to officials.

