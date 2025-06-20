Houston Community College Embraces Bold New Era with Name Change to – HOUSTON CITY COLLEGE

By Francis Page, Jr.

June 20, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — In a momentous move that honors its legacy while leaning boldly into the future, Houston Community College (HCC) has officially announced a name change that reflects its growing mission and evolving role in the city’s dynamic educational landscape. Now known as Houston City College, the beloved institution is set to expand its impact with a name as bold, ambitious, and forward-thinking as the students it serves. After more than five decades of excellence in academic access and workforce development, the HCC Board of Trustees voted on June 18, 2025, to adopt the new name—marking the start of an exciting chapter in higher education across the Greater Houston area. “This new name reflects our expanding mission of offering baccalaureate degrees while maintaining the value and qualities people know and expect from HCC,” said Chancellor Dr. Margaret Ford Fisher, a visionary leader guiding this evolution with grace and grit. “As Houston City College, we will continue to provide quality, affordable instruction through certificates, associate and baccalaureate degrees—at a community college price.”

A Name That Says It All: Local Focus, Global Reach The transition to Houston City College is more than a simple rebrand—it’s a declaration of purpose. From Montrose to Missouri City, Acres Homes to Alief, this new name reflects the college’s deep commitment to the city it proudly serves while embracing a global educational mission. Following a comprehensive year-long research and community feedback initiative, the new name emerged as a unifying identity, meant to embody the college’s service to Houston’s richly diverse communities while better representing its expanding role in offering bachelor’s degrees. In fact, HCC recently made history when it graduated its first class of Bachelor of Applied Science students this past spring, after gaining approval from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) in 2022. “This isn’t just about changing a name—it’s about defining who we’ve become and where we’re headed,” Dr. Ford Fisher explained. “Houston City College honors the past, reflects the present, and points boldly toward our future.”

Houston’s Gateway to Affordable, Impactful Education With 14 Centers of Excellence, dozens of satellite locations, and a network of strong academic and workforce partnerships, Houston City College remains one of the nation’s largest and most inclusive open-admissions institutions. The college offers associate degrees, workforce credentials, and bachelor’s programs that align with Houston’s booming industries—from energy and health sciences to tech, logistics, and beyond. “We’re creating pathways that meet our students where they are—and take them where they want to go,” said a college spokesperson. “The name may be new, but our promise to Houston remains unchanged.”

A Toast to Transformation Houston Style Magazine applauds this inspiring leap forward. The transition to Houston City College reflects the evolving needs of 21st-century learners while ensuring that educational excellence remains within reach for all Houstonians—regardless of zip code or circumstance.

