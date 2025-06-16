Man dead after crashing snowmobile into tree in New Hampshire, fish and game says

By Matt Leighton

MASON, New Hampshire (WMUR) — A man is dead after crashing a snowmobile into a tree early Sunday morning in Mason, authorities said.

New Hampshire Fish and Game said around 2:15 a.m., conservation officers were notified of a possible deadly snowmobile crash on Old County Road.

The operator, Dejay Ducharme, 37, of Mason, was operating his snowmobile when it went off the road at a high rate of speed and hit a tree, fish and game said.

Ducharme was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. He was not wearing a helmet.

Speed, alcohol and operating on a public way appear to be the lead contributing factors in the crash but it remains under investigation, fish and game said.

