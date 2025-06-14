These are the key witnesses who testified against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs so far

By Eric Levenson, CNN

(CNN) — While the prosecution has called nearly 30 witnesses, the case against Sean “Diddy” Combs has primarily relied on a handful of people who have accused the hip-hop mogul of sex trafficking, prostitution, kidnapping, arson, forced labor and more.

Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty to one count of racketeering conspiracy, two counts of sex trafficking and two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

With the racketeering conspiracy charge, the prosecution alleges Combs and his businesses made up a criminal enterprise that committed a number of crimes, including sex trafficking, kidnapping, forced labor and arson. To convict Combs of racketeering, the prosecutors have to prove he committed at least two acts of racketeering activity.

Here’s a closer look at the key witnesses in his federal trial so far, what they said on the stand, how their allegations against Combs are tied to the charges and the defense’s counterpoints.

Cassie Ventura

Who she is: Cassie Ventura, a pop singer signed to Combs’ Bad Boy record label, dated Combs on and off from 2007 to 2018.

What she said: Ventura testified over four days that Combs used physical violence, threats and blackmail to coerce her into participating in drug-fueled sexual encounters with male escorts known as “Freak Offs.” These took place at hotels across the United States and even abroad, she testified.

“It got to a point where I just didn’t feel like I had much of a choice, didn’t really know what ‘no’ could be or what ‘no’ could turn into,” she testified.

In one notable incident, Combs assaulted and kicked Ventura at the InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles in March 2016, which was captured on surveillance footage. Ventura testified the assault occurred after she left a “Freak Off” before it was “over.” The jury was shown video of the assault multiple times.

Ventura also accused Combs of raping her in 2018.

Why it matters: Her allegations are key to Count 1, racketeering conspiracy; Count 2, sex trafficking; and Count 3, transportation to engage in prostitution; of Combs’ superseding indictment.

Defense position: In its opening statement, the defense acknowledged Combs used violence against romantic partners and had a “different” sex life. But they argued these acts were committed due to his jealousy and drug and alcohol use – not to coerce Ventura into participating in “Freak Offs.” They said Ventura consented to these sexual encounters.

On cross-examination, the defense challenged Ventura’s rape allegation and highlighted the $20 million financial settlement she received from Combs as well as $10 million she expected to receive from the InterContinental Hotel. They also questioned Ventura about the role of jealousy and drugs in their relationship.

‘Jane’

Who she is: A woman testifying under the pseudonym “Jane” – identified as “Victim-2” in Combs’ indictment – who had an intimate relationship with Combs from 2021 to 2024.

What she said: Jane testified that Combs pressured and manipulated her into having sex with other men in drug-fueled encounters that she referred to as “hotel nights.” She said she grew frustrated over time with these “hotel nights” but felt “obligated” to continue participating because he threatened to cut her off financially and because she wanted to spend time with him.

“That was the only option I was given and I wanted to see my lover,” she testified.

She said these encounters took place across the country and in Turks and Caicos, and the men were flown in to participate. She also testified that Combs gave her drugs during the “hotel nights” and that he called his aides to bring more drugs when he ran out.

Last year, while fighting about another woman, Jane pushed Combs’ head into a marble counter and threw candles at him, she testified. Combs then kicked several doors down to get to her, put her in a chokehold and assaulted her, she testified. Jane said Combs then insisted she participate in a “hotel night” with another man despite her saying “I don’t want to.”

Why it matters: Her allegations are key to Count 1, racketeering conspiracy; Count 4, sex trafficking; and Count 5, transportation to engage in prostitution; of Combs’ superseding indictment.

Defense position: Like with Ventura, the defense in its opening statement said Jane was a “willing participant” in these sexual encounters, which they described as “like a consensual threesome.”

“The evidence is going to show you that she is a capable, strong woman who willingly engaged in their sex life so they could spend time together,” defense attorney Teny Geragos said in its opening statement about Jane. “That is simply not sex trafficking.”

To that point, Jane testified there were aspects of their “hotel nights” she enjoyed, mainly when she got to spend time alone with Combs beforehand and afterward. She also testified Combs is still paying her $10,000-per-month rent and still pays for her attorney. She testified Combs wired her about $150,000 from Combs over the course of their relationship.

‘Mia’

Who she is: A woman testifying under the pseudonym “Mia” who worked for Combs, including as his personal assistant, from 2009 until 2017.

What she said: Over three days on the stand, Mia testified that Combs physically and sexually assaulted her several times during her employment and used his business empire to silence her.

Mia detailed several instances in which she said Combs physically assaulted her, threw objects at her or yelled at her. She described a “chaotic” and “toxic” work environment in which she was forced to work long hours on little sleep and wasn’t allowed to leave Combs’ homes without his permission.

She said she “froze” and didn’t react during the alleged sexual assaults and did not say “no” because she was afraid Combs would fire her, ruin her future or physically hurt her. “I couldn’t tell him ‘no,’ like, about a sandwich, I couldn’t tell him ‘no’ about anything. There’s no way I could tell him ‘no,’” Mia said.

Why it matters: Her allegations are key to the forced labor element of the racketeering conspiracy charge.

Defense position: On cross-examination, the defense highlighted loving and supportive texts Mia sent Combs in the years after her employment ended. Further, defense attorney Brian Steel asked Mia if she retained an attorney to “join the #MeToo money grab against Mr. Combs.” The judge sustained an objection to the question.

Mia also said on cross-examination she didn’t have any contemporaneous writings or conversations documenting the alleged assaults.

Kid Cudi

Who he is: Scott Mescudi, the Grammy-winning musical artist known as Kid Cudi, briefly dated Ventura in late 2011.

What he said: Mescudi testified his house was broken into and his Porsche was set on fire with a Molotov cocktail after Combs learned that Mescudi and Ventura were dating. The Porsche was damaged beyond repair, he said.

Mescudi said he suspected Combs was responsible. At an in-person meeting, Combs denied knowledge of the incidents, but Mescudi said he thought he was lying. Years later, Combs apologized to Mescudi for “all that bullsh*t,” Mescudi said.

Why it matters: Mescudi’s allegations are key to the arson element of the racketeering conspiracy charge.

Defense position: No one was arrested in either the break-in or the arson at the time. Mescudi also testified Ventura had “played” him by saying she was not with Combs anymore.

Capricorn Clark

Who she is: Capricorn Clark worked for Combs and his companies off and on from 2004 to 2018.

What she said: Clark testified that Combs kidnapped her in December 2011. She said he showed up to her home carrying a gun and demanded she come with him to “go kill” Mescudi.

Clark said they then drove to Mescudi’s house, and Combs and a security guard entered the home. Clark said she stayed in the car and called Ventura and Mescudi to tell them what was happening. Afterward, Clark said Combs threatened her with violence if she spoke about the incident.

In addition, Clark testified that she worked grueling hours under Combs, purchased drugs for him, prepared his hotel rooms and witnessed him assault Ventura. Clark also said he physically assaulted her on one occasion when she expressed her displeasure with her job.

Why it matters: Her allegations are key to the kidnapping element of the racketeering conspiracy charge.

Defense position: Despite the alleged kidnapping, Clark continued working with Combs for years afterward. On cross-examination, she said that she met with Combs’ attorneys just last year and discussed the possibility of working for him again.

Eddy Garcia

Who he is: Eddy Garcia worked as a security officer at the InterContinental Hotel in March 2016.

What he said: Garcia testified that Combs gave him $100,000 in cash in exchange for the surveillance video showing Ventura’s assault at the hotel. Garcia said he signed paperwork, including a non-disclosure agreement and a declaration noting it was the only existing copy of the video, on Combs’ company letterhead. Garcia said he split the cash payment with two other colleagues.

Garcia, who testified under an immunity order, said he was initially not honest about the payment when he spoke to law enforcement in June 2024.

Why it matters: His allegations are key to the bribery and obstruction of justice elements of the racketeering conspiracy charge.

Defense position: On cross-examination, defense attorney Brian Steel highlighted a section of the non-disclosure agreement that included provisions for when Garcia could discuss the information with law enforcement. The document also said he had to notify Combs’ company if he did.

CNN's Lauren del Valle and Nicki Brown contributed to this report.