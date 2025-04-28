Philanthropist and investor steps in to keep Tri-County Produce open under new owners and long time employees

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -Tri-County Produce has provided fresh fruit, vegetables and more to the community for 40 years.

When word got out it was shutting down, some folks moved quickly to keep its doors open.

Tri-County Produce isn't going anywhere, despite the upcoming retirement of long-time owner John Dixon

“it’s a bittersweet feeling," said Tri-County Produce owner, John Dixon. "I love Tri-County Produce, it’s been my life, my pride and joy. I poured my heart and soul into this for 40 years now. But I think it’s the right time in my life to pass the torch off to a new generation.”

That new generation is Jaime Desales Senior and Jaime Desales Junior who goes by “Mito” they are long-time employees who will take over the store, with some strong parallels to the way Dixon himself took over decades ago.

“When my dad and I took over Tri-County Produce, my dad was 53 years old and I was 23 years old and here we are 40 years later and Jaime is 54 years old and his son is 24 years old," said Dixon.

Desales and Mito are getting some help from Philanthropists Wendy and Eric Schmidt.

“Like most people who heard the news, I was upset, I couldn’t believe it," said Wendy Schmidt, Philanthropist and Investor in Tri-County Produce. "It had been such a wonderful place to stop by ever since I moved to Santa Barbara in 2020, unlike any market, many people’s favorite market.”

Eric Schmidt, a former CEO at Google, and Wendy, a former journalist, have donated money to various causes through the Schmidt Foundation since 2006.

The Desales' are grateful for all the help they've received.

"The Dixons were really, they’ve been really good to me, so they always made it easier for me to come to work and enjoy coming to work here," said Jaime Desales, who currently works as Produce Manager at Tri-County Produce. "We’re super excited you know, the stores been here a long time, so we want to do a little improvements of everything we have for the customers that come in."

“This kind of business is great for local growers and farmers and producers, there’s benefits all around and i’m standing in front of organic produce, so that’s better for everyone," said Schmidt.

A Santa Barbra resident shared with your Newschannel how thrilled he is to hear that Tri-County Produce is no longer closing, but will remain open.

“It’s been an anchor of the community on the east side and all of us, my neighbors are just so stoked it’s staying open," said Alex Zornitsky, regular at the store. "It’s so important with everything going on right now that we support our local small businesses and help them stay successful because its the root of our community”

And while Dixon prepares to retire, the memories he holds with his customers, his employees and his dad will stay with him forever.

Tri County-Produce remains open daily 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.