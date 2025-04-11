Vandenberg represented by Operation Homefront’s 2025 Military Child of the Year honoree

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. - A local high school student received national recognition for her contributions to her community.

Seven kids were recognized at a formal gala in Washington D.C. Thursday night as ‘Military Child of the Year,’ courtesy of national non-profit ‘Operation Homefront.’

“At least for around here, maybe football would be a little bit higher because a lot of people in this community are into like our sports teams and all that stuff,” says this year’s local honoree.

One military child from each branch—Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marine Corps, National Guard, Navy, and Space Force—received $10,000, a laptop, and other donated prizes.

Representing the Space Force is Vandenberg local, 17-year-old Natalia Serna.

“The first time I received the news, I honestly didn't believe my dad. I thought he was joking or like pranking me. And then he showed me the email and I was like, my God. Like, it was so surreal,” says Serna.

Daughter to Maria Tapia and Chief Master Sgt. Jay Harris, she’s an honor student at Cabrillo high school.

“I just want to say that my wife and I are extremely proud of Natalia. She's doing great things, so we expect her to even continue that. She has big goals, big aspirations, and we're going to support her to do whatever she wants to do in life,” says Chief Master Sgt. Jay Harris, Space Launch Delta 30.

Having had to move seven times and attend twelve different schools, she managed to excel academically, volunteer in every community, and has taken leadership roles among her peers.

“I’m truly humbled and honored for this award. It means so much that Operation Homefront annually recognizes the contributions that most military children have made, and it's truly an awesome opportunity. So I'm thankful,” says Serna.

Natalia will be pursuing a career in law, public service, and says she even has her eye on the U.S. Presidency one day.