Isla Vista honors the late Elroy Pinks in 4th annual “Forward Ever Backward Never” event, celebrates Black History Month

ISLA VISTA, Calif.— Nuh Kimbwala says it’s important to honor the contribution of black people in this country, especially with the rollback of DEI initiatives at the federal level.

“In spite of any of the obstacles, people are still going to gather, we're still going to celebrate. We're still going to commemorate some of the giants whose shoulders we stand on,” said Kimbwala, who lives in Santa Barbara.

One of those giants is a local legend — the late Elroy Pinks, who passed away last summer.

He was the Director of Black Student Development at UC Santa Barbara.

“I really saw him as a visionary here on campus…he was really able to put into words what maybe you felt but [he] really could map out. Like ‘What does the future for black students, like even look like here on campus?’” said Julianna Swilley from the Office of Black Student Development.

Elroy pinks was honored Wednesday evening at Isla Vista’s “Forward Ever Backward Never” event at the Isla Vista Community Center

“It’s really about inclusivity. So how to make sure that we continue to include everybody in the experience of black culture. Black history is American history. I think it's so important that we really continue to honor it as such,” said IVRPD General Manager Kimberly Kiefer.

The event celebrates black culture by showcasing local artists of color through art, music, and food.

“We have spoken word by Sade Champagne, and we're doing performances including the Black National anthem,” said Kiefer.

“Mostly we're going to sing songs about love, about peace, about freedom, and most of it we're just going to try to move forward positively. We are not going back. We are moving forward,” said musician Rafael Langa.