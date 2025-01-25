Skip to Content
Musicians play it forward at The Shores

Musicians Play it Forward for fires survivors at The Shores in Oxnard
OXNARD, Calif.-A popular bar and restaurant is paying it forward to help fire victims.

Music at The Shores started at noon on Saturday.

Back to back bands performed until 10 p.m. at the The Shores near the corner of Harbor and Wooley in Oxnard.

The James Kelly Band entertained the afternoon crowd with country.

People had a chance to drop off new items and cash donations.

Artist Chris Bones sold his Play It Forward coasters for a donation.

The Shores owner said his staff plans to give the money raised to a family relief fund.

If they raise $50,000 it will be matched.

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

