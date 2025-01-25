Musicians play it forward at The Shores

OXNARD, Calif.-A popular bar and restaurant is paying it forward to help fire victims.

Music at The Shores started at noon on Saturday.

Back to back bands performed until 10 p.m. at the The Shores near the corner of Harbor and Wooley in Oxnard.

The James Kelly Band entertained the afternoon crowd with country.

People had a chance to drop off new items and cash donations.

Artist Chris Bones sold his Play It Forward coasters for a donation.

The Shores owner said his staff plans to give the money raised to a family relief fund.

If they raise $50,000 it will be matched.