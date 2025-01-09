State Street is closed in one direction for undercrossing work

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - One of the main routes through Santa Barbara has a significant detour for another week.

The State Street underpass going south from downtown to the waterfront is closed off for cars until January 17th.

Work continues on the crosswalk as part of the redesign project.

The bike lake remains open, but it's been moved to the left of the construction zone.

This work takes extra time for the concrete to cure.

One phase will be at State and Gutierrez Streets.

The other phase will be on State by Yanonali Street near the train station.

Drivers are advised to detour to Castillo Street or Garden Street to get to the waterfront.

The overall undercrossing project will be done by summer of this year.

It will have wider sidewalks, new lighting and art displays.

For more information go to: State Street Undercrossing