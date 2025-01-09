Debris flow anniversary reminds residents of urgent preparation concerns

MONTECITO, Calif. - The anniversary of the 2018 Montecito debris flow is reminding residents in the area and on the Central Coast about the need for preparations on all levels.

This comes as Los Angeles County is facing the worst fire devastation in history, in multiple locations.

Residents in the area reflecting on the need for preparations said they have either changed their plans or will rethink them.

Tony Mont said, "hopefully people are doing their little bit of remembrance and in solemn, you know, times of even more catastrophe. But it also seems like everyone's kind of got to keep on their feet and ready for what's next."

Looking around his home, Quinn Spaulding said, "I'm going to see what resources I have to cancel out a fire as it comes my way in the future. You know, water pumps and pools, sprinkler system on the roof, sprinkler system around the house. Anything that can prepare you for something that's crazy. "

Personal valuables were on the mind of Elena Everest. She said, "I think we definitely are more aware of what's valuable to us. We have a list of things to grab if we have to evacuate. We have a safe that has a lot of important documents."

Emergency leaders for years have urged residents to have a "Ready, Set, Go" plan and sign up for text and email alerts. They also say, if you feel like you are in danger, leave before you are told.

The plan should consider all disasters including fire, storms and earthquakes but also neighborhood power outages.

For more information go to: Office of Emergency Management