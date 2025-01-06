Low income teens getting job opportunities in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Low income teens are getting job opportunities thanks to two organizations in Santa Barbara.

Goodwill and Unity Shoppe created a program called 'Job Smart' where teens can intern in a variety of job positions.

The program is for young adults, unemployed residents, and individuals living with disabilities.

Teens have the chance to select an interview outfit which includes shoes and undergarments, and a referral to resume development assistance.

One participant believes this program is helping him enter the professional world sooner than later.

In addition to job training, participants also get a $20 dollar paycheck and community service hours.