First severe weather event of the year begins Tuesday

Expect a beautiful morning with no cloud coverage and light winds Monday morning. With no marine layer influence, expect to warm quickly with highs climbing into the 60s and 70s. We are tracking offshore flow which will keep temperatures a few degrees warmer than average. A High Surf Advisory is still in effect for west facing beaches through Tuesday. Northeasterly winds will also keep any fog or marine clouds from forming, overnight lows cool into the 40s.

The real weather story begins on Tuesday. Our next severe wind event begins in Ventura and portions of Southern California. Strong upper level winds will drop down to the surface into Tuesday morning causing potentially damaging winds. Expect gusts to near 80mph, causing power outages, straight-lined winds and debris in the roads. Hot and dry winds cause the concern for fire weather. A Red Flag Warning, Fire Weather Watch and multiple Wind Alerts go into effect Tuesday and last through Thursday. This will be a multiple day system, which makes it particularly dangerous. Fire safety and keeping an eye on the updated forecast will be imperative. Humidity values plummet to dangerous levels and temperatures rise above average. If a fire were to spark up, it would spread rapidly and would be extremely hard to put out.

Extreme winds continue through Wednesday and Thursday. Winds could be impactful for high profile vehicles, outdoor patio furniture and traveling on the U.S 101. By Friday we begin to see this system break down and winds die off. Temperatures will fall into the weekend and most of the area cools down into the 60s. Yet another extreme wind event is projected into next week, the First Alert Weather Center will be monitoring this.