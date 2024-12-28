Croatia holds a presidential election with the incumbent NATO and EU critic considered favorite

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Croatia’s left-leaning president, an outspoken critic of Western military support for Ukraine in its war against Russia, is running for reelection in the Adriatic Sea state, but is unlikely to get an outright majority in the first round. President Zoran Milanović, often called Croatia’s Donald Trump for his style of communication with political opponents, faces seven other contenders, including Dragan Primorac, the candidate of the ruling conservative party. The two are expected to face off in the second round on Jan. 12 if no contender gets more than 50% of the vote in Sunday’s first round.

