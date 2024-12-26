Tracking wind, waves and rain into the weekend

Expect a cool and clear Thursday morning along the Central Coast. Minimal fog and marine influence will cause temperatures to rise by a few degrees. Multiple systems outside of the coverage zone will keep winds and waves up to advisory thresholds. A High Surf Advisory is in effect for west facing beaches until 4pm Sunday, expect wave heights from 8-15FT. A Wind Advisory is in effect until 4pm Sunday as multiple cold fronts pass through the northern portions of the U.S. Gusts could near 50mph in higher elevation areas and stronger sustained winds near the coastline. A mini ridge of high pressure keeps temperatures warmer, highs rise into the 60s and 70s. Expect a mixture of sun and clouds.

The next system to graze the area will arrive by Friday morning. The cold front will extended further to the south causing winds to switch southerly and rain to move through San Luis Obispo County. Light to moderate showers move south bringing chances up to 30% in Santa Barbara. Expect a similar set up to previous storms with some light showers and clearing by the evening. Winds will be blustery very early in the morning and may impact your commute. Drive safely! Temperatures fall a few degrees with highs in the 50s and 60s.

Saturday will be dry and pleasant. Temperatures rise a few degrees and skies clear further. Our next cold front appears Sunday bringing rain chances up to 20%. This system looks weaker and will bring less than a quarter of an inch of rain. We dry out Monday through New Years Eve!