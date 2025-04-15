Skip to Content
Morning News Guest Segments

French-American Artist shares powerful story behind her new exhibit “Reminiscence” on display at the Tamsen Gallery

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Santa Barbara based Artist and Actress Loan Chabanol stopped by The Morning News Tuesday. The French-American Painter shared the powerful story of grief that inspired her latest exhibit titled "Reminiscence" that is on display at the Tamsen Gallery in Santa Barbara.

Chabanol used art and painting as an outlet after tragically losing her father to an accident when she was just 12 years old. The artist hopes to shed light on the importance of discussing grief and hopes to spark a connection with others in the Santa Barbara community who have a similar experience.

For more information and the gallery, visit: https://tamsengallery.com/.

