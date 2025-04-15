CARPINTERIA, Calif. - From classic day camps to specialty experiences like Surf Happens, summer camp season is already heating up—and spots are filling fast.

A new Gallup survey finds that 55% of U.S. parents plan to enroll their kids in summer programs like Surf Happens. And with that kind of demand, early registration could make all the difference.

Camps like Surf Happens don’t just keep kids active—they introduce them to the power of nature, build new skills, and even spark a love for the ocean. Some families report spending over $2,000 per child for the experience, but experts say it's worth it—and recommend applying early to snag discounts or financial aid.

At Surf Happens, it’s all about the fundamentals of surfing—plus confidence-building, ocean safety, and soaking up beach life.

"When you're experiencing adventure and fun—maybe facing a fear and overcoming it—it turns into a celebration of being present," says Chris Keet, founder of Surf Happens. "Adding nature, new friends, and shared energy, and you’re setting a path for fitness, adventure, health, and positive vibes."

Surf Happens doesn't stop when summer ends—they offer classes all year long along the Central Coast.

Camp registration is officially open, and the first week of Surf Happens kicks off June 9. Prices vary.

You can go to their official website for classes and sign-ups.