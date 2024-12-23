One of the world’s most active volcanoes — Hawaii’s Kilauea — is erupting again

HAWAII VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK, Hawaii (AP) — Lava is bubbling through the crust of one of the world’s most active volcanoes, which is Kilauea, on Hawaii’s Big Island. The Hawaii Volcano Observatory reports that the eruption beginning Monday was confined to the volcano’s summit caldera, in a remote, closed area of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. Increased earthquake activity began at about 2 a.m. local time and within about half an hour webcam images began to show lava emerging through fissures in the caldera or spurting in fountains. The observatory says the most immediate threat was from volcanic smog that could reach homes downwind. Such “vog” contains sulfur dioxide and can worsen symptoms for people who have conditions like asthma, other respiratory issues or cardiovascular disease.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.