Community remembers teacher killed in Wisconsin school shooting as Christian with Southern roots

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Family and friends are saying their final farewells to a substitute teacher killed in a school shooting in Wisconsin last week. Scores of people attended the funeral Monday of 42-year-old Erin Michelle West. She was killed Dec. 16 when 15-year-old Natalie Rupnow opened fire at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison. Rupnow also killed 14-year-old student Rubi Vergara and injured six others before she turned her handgun on herself. A family friend of the teacher’s family spoke during the funeral at Doxa Church. He said West loved to go camping, go on wine-tasting trips with her husband, Jack, and had planned to take the couple’s three daughters to Disneyworld next spring.

