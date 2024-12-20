Guatemala authorities raid ultra-orthodox Jewish sect’s compound after report of abuse

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Guatemalan authorities have searched the compound of an extremist ultra-orthodox Jewish sect and taken at least 160 minors and 40 women into protective custody after reports of abuse. Interior Minister Francisco Jiménez said Friday the National Civil Police and members of military participated in the raid on the Lev Tahor group’s community about 55 miles outside the capital. Guatemala’s Attorney General’s Office said in a statement on the social platform X that suspected bones of one child were found. The office said a complaint was made in November of possible crimes including forced pregnancies, mistreatment of minors and rape. The sect has run into legal problems in various countries.

