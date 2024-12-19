Indiana man to learn his sentence following conviction in 2017 killings of 2 teenage girls

DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana man convicted in the 2017 killings of two teenage girls who vanished during a winter hike will face up to 130 years in prison when a judge sentences him Friday. Richard Allen was convicted in November in the killings of 13-year-old Abigail Williams and 14-year-old Liberty German. The 52-year-old was found guilty of two counts of murder and two counts of murder while committing or attempting to commit kidnapping. Allen will face between 45 years and 130 years in prison for the February 2017 killings of the girls, known as Abby and Libby. The case has long cast a shadow over the teens’ small hometown of Delphi.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.