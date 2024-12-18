MacKenzie Scott gives rare third gift to medical debt relief group
Chronicle of Philanthropy
MacKenzie Scott continues to make medical debt relief a priority in her mysterious giving. This week, Undue Medical Debt, formerly RIP Medical Debt, announced it had received a rare third gift — $50 million — from the billionaire philanthropist, signaling her satisfaction with the group’s efforts to purchase medical debt in bulk from hospitals and debt collectors. Scott has donated a total of $130 million to the organization since 2020. Few organizations have received more than one gift from Scott. Nearly 100 million people are unable to pay their medical bills, according to Third Way, a left-leaning national think tank.