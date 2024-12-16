Biden to sign proclamation establishing national monument honoring first US female Cabinet secretary

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will sign a proclamation establishing a national monument honoring the late FDR-era Labor Secretary Frances Perkins. Perkins was the first woman appointed to serve in a presidential Cabinet and a driving force behind the New Deal, according to the White House. Biden is expected to visit the Labor Department on Monday to formally make the announcement and sign the proclamation establishing the monument in Newcastle, Maine. During her 12 years as Franklin D. Roosevelt’s labor secretary, she is credited with helping establish the Social Security Act, the Fair Labor Standards Act, and the National Labor Relations Act that established workers’ rights to organize and collective bargaining.

