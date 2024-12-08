‘Polarization’ is Merriam-Webster’s 2024 word of the year

Depending on who you ask, the results of the 2024 U.S. presidential election rattled the country or were cause for celebration. Is it any surprise the Merriam-Webster word of the year is “polarization”? In an exclusive interview with The Associated Press, Merriam-Webster editor at large Peter Sokolowski says “polarization means division, but it’s a very specific kind of division.” Originating in the 1800s, the word is now most commonly used to mean “causing strong disagreement between opposing factions or groupings.” Merriam-Webster chooses its word of the year based on data, tracking a rise in search and usage.

